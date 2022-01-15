NHL Rumors: Quiet on the Trade Front, Montreal Canadiens, and the San Jose Sharks

Trade talks quiet

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on trade talk: “there hasn’t been as much trade chatter as in previous years.”

Dorion added that with all the COVID going around, teams have been focusing on getting through this part of the season. He expects that trade talk will increase soon.

Canadiens getting closer to naming their GM

Eric Engels: Believe that the Montreal Canadiens could be naming their next GM soon as they are down to three candidates. Think that two of the three final candidates are Daniel Briere and Mathieu Darche.

Charlie O’Connor: “Would be cool to see Briere get this gig. And I think it’d be a great fit for him — doubt he’s ready to be an empowered NHL GM right now, but under Gorton (who I imagine will be the functional GM in all but name) he can provide value & keep learning in a prestigious position.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Canadiens first round of GM interviews is over and they are finalizing their plans for round two of interviews.

Their list is down to three or four candidates and there is not a firm timeline for when they will make the hire.

Pierre LeBrun: Agent Kent Hughes wasn’t part of their original interviews but could be back in the mix now. Believe he is part of their three-four candidates.

Are the Sharks winning enough for Hertl?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Pierre LeBrun noted on TSN to expect the San Jose Sharks to make a contract offer in the next month or so to pending UFA Tomas Hertl.

The Sharks are in the middle of a ‘reset’ and Hertl has indicated that his main priority is winning. The Sharks have been winning but will it be enough for Hertl to consider a long-term deal?

GM Doug Wilson during training camp.

“I love Tomas Hertl. But has to be one of those things that works for everybody.”

Pierre LeBrun on if the Sharks can’t extend Hertl before the trade deadline.

“Now if that does not lead to an extension, you know what I’m going to say next. There may not be a bigger name on the trade bait board than Tomas Hertl.”