NHL Rumors: Rangers, Kraken, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Islanders, Golden Knights, Ducks, and Wild

Quick hits on the Rangers, Kraken, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Islanders, Golden Knights and Ducks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Artemi Panarin is the highest-paid New York Ranger at $11.64 million. Igor Shesterkin’s camp can argue that Igor is the best player on the team, and they have a case. The problem is the position, and going over Panarin’s number may not be something the Rangers are willing to do.

The Seattle Kraken just signed Joey Daccord to a five-year, $25 million extension. Philipp Grubauer has two years left at a $5.9 million cap hit but his salary is closer to $4 million, If they wanted to go down the road of a buyout, his number would be more manageable.

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev is a pending UFA and there is interest in him.

It sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to trade defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

Expect the Florida Panthers to try and extend Sam Bennett.

Things seem to be quiet around pending UFAs Brock Nelson (NY Islanders) and Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights).

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will get interest this season, and it’s believed the St. Louis Blues have already taken a long look at him. Goaltender John Gibson will need to get healthy and stay healthy. Things are quiet with Trevor Zegras.

The Minnesota Wild will have the best offer for Kirill Kaprizov

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is entering his sixth year as GM and owner Craig Leipold said there is “zero heat” on him.

The Wild will have more cap space to work next offseason and they’ll be looking to extend Kirill Kaprizov. They’ll need to get Kaprizov to buy into their plan.

“Am I convinced that we can (persuade him to stay)? No,” Leipold says. “Am I convinced that we will have a better offer than anybody else can do in the league? The answer is yes.

“I told you that this five-year plan is not a straight line. He’s the most important piece of our five-year plan. I think I can say that.”

Leipold believes they’ll have what Kaprizov wants.