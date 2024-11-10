NHL Rumors: Rasmus Ristolainen And The Montreal Canadiens

Rasmus Ristolainen A Valuable Trade Asset?

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: The words few thought would ever hear is that Rasmus Ristolainen would be a solid trade chip have now been uttered. Now, this is coming from several outlets and not just ones based out of Philadelphia. Consider the age, injury history, and path of the defenseman and one may be amazed.

However, even last season, Toronto, Vancouver, and a couple of other teams were kicking the tires on a potential deal for the eighth-overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft. That seems like a lifetime ago.

Now, with the Flyers in a slow development pattern, it is clear that Keith Jones and Daniel Briere are keen in eventually moving Ristolainen. However, there is this luxury of time on their side for now.

Maybe the Cam York injury has opened some eyes on the opinion of Ristolainen. While his days of being at top-pair defenseman are long gone, he has looked solid with Travis Sanheim. Remember that $5.1 million AAV because that could bring the asking price as retention would likely be involved.

This will be something to keep an eye on.

Montreal Not Just One Trade Fix

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: The Montreal Canadiens are far from just one trade to fix their problems. It is crystal clear that Kent Hughes and company have more than just a woe, they have woes.

With injuries again being an issue and Patrik Laine being out several months, maybe the playoff bubble was a bit optimistic. A lack of depth at the center position has not helped. Also, a right-handed shooting defenseman has not been found. However, maybe they just are not ready to take that step forward.

The reality is rebuilds have bumps and parabolas. They are not always linear. Patience is probably the biggest key here but naturally fans and even writers want a trade or trades. Impatience mounts at times like these.

Montreal needs a second line center until they can fully see what they have in Kirby Dach. Again, they did draft this position in 2024 but yes, that time thing rings true. Defensive maturity is another issue but that also requires time and maybe something to happen for next season.

In short, do not go after a Rasmus Ristolainen type player now.

