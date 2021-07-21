NHL Rumors: Rasmus Ristolainen, Kirill Kaprizov, and Taylor Hall

Teams interested in Ristolainen but will they like the asking price

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is getting interest and the Buffalo Sabres are asking for a first-round pick and a prospect. The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets have inquired.

Everyone knows the Jets are looking for a defensemen and the Canadiens need to find someone to replace Shea Weber.

TSN: LeBrun on Insider trading on Ristolainen.

“Now Winnipeg, it’s pretty obvious entering this off-season, looking to upgrade their blueline, he’s just one of many names I think the Jets have looked at and same for Montreal. I think there are a few names ahead in the pecking order than Ristolainen for the Habs, but the one thing Ristolainen would bring to Montreal is the size that they will miss from Shea Weber being out.”

Kaprizov getting an offer from the KHL

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources confirmed that CSKA Moscow made a legit offer to Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Kirill Kaprizov. Some think it’s for leverage with the Wild but it’s believed to be a pretty big offer.

Term may be the issue here as the Wild wants an eight-year deal and Kaprizov is at three years. Many believe they will eventually agree on a five-year deal.

Another issue may the Olympics and if Kaprizov really wants to represent Russia. If the NHL doesn’t go, will he want to go back to Russia so that he can play in it?

Bruins-Hall talks continue

TSN: Darren Dreger said that contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall are ongoing.