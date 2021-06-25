NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres

The Red Wings are looking for a goaltender

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings will be looking for a goaltender this offseason through trade and/or free agency and likely one in the draft.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have an extra goaltender and could move one.

The Red Wings hold the No. 6 and No. 22 picks in the 2021 draft. The Blue Jackets have the No. 5, No. 24 and No. 30, as well as goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

Though it likely won’t happen, what about the No. 22 pick and one of the Red Wings three second-round picks for Merzlikins and the No. 24 pick.

The Blue Jackets may not have the pieces to land Eichel

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: There have been recent reports that the Columbus Blue Jackets have had conversations with the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel. The Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and some other teams have also been discussing Eichel.

Numerous sources confirm that the Blue Jackets are heavily after Eichel.

Though the Blue Jackets desperately need a top centerman, Eichel does come with some issues.

Eichel is wanting to have an artificial disc replacement surgery, something that has never been performed on an NHL player. The Sabres don’t want him to have this surgery. The injury is definitely hurting his trade value.

The cost to acquire Eichel would also be high. It’s believed the Sabres are looking to get young center that could become a No. 1 as part of a package. The Blue Jackets don’t have that. The best the Blue Jackets have to offer in that area are Max Domi, Jack Roslovic or Alexandre Texier.

Though it may not be enough, the Blue Jackets could offer the No. 5 pick, Elvis Merzlikins, Texier or Andrew Peeke, and prospect Yegor Chinakov or Kirill Marchenko.

Would the Blue Jackets offer Patrik Laine in a deal, and would the Sabres be interested in Laine?

Eichel is 24-years old and under contract for another five years. Trading away many young players, to go along with Eichel’s neck issues, is risky. Eichel is 24 so it’s not like they would be getting someone on the downside of their career.

The Blue Jackets have also shown interest in Sabres RFA center Sam Reinhart.