NHL Rumors: Right-Handed Defensemen the Montreal Canadiens Could Look At

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Canadiens need to find some blue line help on the right side

Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: So the Montreal Canadiens basically have about $5.5 million in projected cap space, not including Kirby Dach‘s contract that could come in between $3 and $4 million.

The Canadiens could use some added depth on the right-side defense. Could they move a forward contract for a defenseman?

Could the Canadiens look at Tyson Barrie of the Edmonton Oilers? A Joel Armia and Chris Wideman for Barrie would save the Oilers $300,000 and would help their cap issues.

The Winnipeg Jets have too many defensemen and could use a winger. Dylan DeMelo played really well for the Jets last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs Justin Holl has a year left at $2 million. Ottawa Senators Travis Hamonic has a year left at $3 million.

The Carolina Hurricanes are deep on the right side and maybe one of Ethan Bear, Dylan Coghlan and Jalen Chatfield could become available.

Potential players who could end up on waivers – Markus Nutivaara (Sharks), Nicolas Meloche (Flames), Chad Ruhwedel (Penguins), Jordan Oesterle (Red Wings), Kurtis MacDermid (Avalanche) and Jacob MacDonald (Avalanche).

Free agent options – P.K. Subban and Anton Stralman.

Three potential trade targets for the Canadiens

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Back in July after the Montreal Canadiens acquired Michael Matheson, GM Ken Hughes said they are still looking for a right-handed defenseman.

Three potential trade targets for the Canadiens.

Nils Lundkvist – New York Rangers – The 22-year-old looking for a change of scenery and fits what the Canadiens are looking for.

Bode Wilde – New York Islanders – The 22-year-old is from Montreal and may need a fresh start somewhere. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock are top-four locks and the Islanders may want to recoup some draft picks after trading for Alex Romanov.

Helge Grans – Los Angeles Kings – May have fallen down the Kings depth chart a bit and the Canadiens could look to take advantage.