NHL Rumors: Ryan Reaves, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Ryan Reaves clears the air
Colin Stephenson: Now Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Reaves clarifies that he didn’t ask for a trade from the New York Rangers.
He wasn’t playing much in New York and asked where he stood with the team. He found out that the Rangers had a trade in the works and he asked them to get the deal done.
Updated Top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Updating a top 30 NHL trade watch list and the teams that have been linked to those players.
1. Bo Horvat – Center – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina, Seattle, NY Rangers
2. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston
3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto
4. Jonathan Toews – Center – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado
5. Timo Meier – Winger – San Jose Sharks
6. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – St. Louis Blues
7. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota
8. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers
9. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey
10. Shayne Gostisbehere – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes
11. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Washington
12. Mattias Ekholm – Left Defense – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa
13. Josh Anderson – Right/Left Wing – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary
14. Gustav Nyquist – Right/Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina
16. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks
17. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
18. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton
19. Kevin Shattenkirk – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks
20. Sean Monahan – Center – Montreal Canadiens
21. Cam Talbot – Goalie – Ottawa Senators
22. Ivan Barbashev – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay
23. Ryan Merkley – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks
24. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks
25. Tyler Bertuzzi – Left Wing – Detroit Red Wings
26. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles
27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – Right Defense – Los Angeles Kings
28. Jake McCabe – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles
29. Adam Henrique – Center/Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks
30. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks