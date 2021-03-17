NHL Rumors: Sabres, Jets, Predators Bruins, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Devils, Wings, Canucks and Avs

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is testing the market on all of his players, and what things could possibly be like post-Jack Eichel if they decide to go that route.

The Winnipeg Jets could use one more defenseman. Would Mattias Ekholm or David Savard work? Savard would be a cheaper acquisition cost and is right-handed. Ekholm is left-handed and would cost more to acquire as he has a year left.

The Nashville Predators are asking for a lot when it comes to Ekholm. They are going off the Jake Muzzin trade to Toronto – a first-round pick, a prospect (who was a second-round pick Sean Durzi the previous year) and a more developed prospect (Carl Grundstrom).

The Boston Bruins and Jets are looking at Ekholm. Not sure if the Philadelphia Flyers are comfortable with the cost for a run this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs looked at it, but does it make sense with Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin on the left already? The Edmonton Oilers may not want to give up the picks and prospects.

The asking price for Anaheim Ducks Rickard Rakell is high. The Calgary Flames wouldn’t pay it and there may not be a match with the Maple Leafs.

Someone asked the Ducks about Max Jones but that was a no-go for the Ducks. Things may be different for Troy Terry.

The New Jersey Devils and Kyle Palmieri have had some talks. The Bruins, Maple Leafs and New York Islanders may have some interest.

The 14-day quarantine in Canada will factor into decisions involving Eric Staal and any Canadian team.

Don’t believe the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond or Mortiz Seider, but everyone else could be available. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier is getting some interest.

Going to be hard for the Vancouver Canucks to fit Tanner Pearson‘s next number in when Thatcher Demko‘s number keeps rising with his play.

Don’t believe the Canadiens will now look to move Tomas Tatar to help clear salary cap space.

The Colorado Avalanche are among the teams looking for this year’s Blake Coleman-type players.

The Philadelphia Flyers looked at Oliver Ekman-Larsson this past offseason.