NHL Rumors: Sabres Looking To Move On From Eichel, and Getting Trade Interest in Reinhart

Sabres want to move on from Eichel?

Franklin Heinzmann of WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman said on WGR 550 The Instigators show yesterday morning that the Buffalo Sabres want to move on from captain Jack Eichel.

“Other teams are saying you’ve got an unhappy player who doesn’t want to come back. The Sabres, I really think at the end of the day, want to move on. They don’t want him back, they want to move on.”

Friedman adds that teams are trying to talk Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to move Eichel sooner than later. Adams needs to hold strong and create a market for him.

“What the Sabres are trying to do is say, ‘We’ve got teams interested in Eichel, and we’re going to play you all against each other to try and drive up the value,'” Friedman said. “What teams are saying is, ‘Yes, you’ve got other teams , but he’s got an injury. We don’t know about the process.’ … They also say, ‘You guys aren’t dealing from a position of strength’ in negotiations.”

Reinhart getting plenty of trade interest

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Sabres forward Sam Reinhart.

** NHLRumors transcription

“I’ll tell you this. I’ve heard there is a lot of interest in Reinhart. I’ve heard there is a lot. The thing that makes Reinhart a little trickier is that you’ve got to do a contract with him. So that’s not to say it’s impossible but I think it makes it a little trickier but I’ve hear there is a lot of interest.”

When asked if potential acquiring teams are going to want to speak with Reinhart’s agent to see if they could get a deal done, then talk to the Sabres about the pieces to acquire. Friedman: