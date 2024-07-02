NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, and the Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres could be looking for a top-six forward

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he would be “open” to the idea of adding a top-six forward, but after the first day of free agency, he’s happy with his roster.

They view Jason Zucker as someone who can play anywhere in their top-nine. Sam Lafferty can play center or wing.

Are the Edmonton Oilers looking to move Evander Kane?

Ryan Rishaug: There had been some rumors about Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane. As of early yesterday afternoon, he hadn’t been asked to waive his no trade clause at any point.

The Relationship Between Tampa Bay and Steven Stamkos was Broken Last Summer

Teams on Thomas Chabot‘s 10-team no-trade list are…

Shawn Simpson: Have been told that Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot has 10-team no-trade list and the teams on it are:

Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and the Anaheim Ducks.

Pittsburgh Penguins and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were far apart

William DePaoli: On Sunday the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were around $750,000 apart on a deal. They had been talking two-year deals.

The Montreal Canadiens were interested in Jonathan Marchessault but…

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said they weren’t willing to offer Jonathan Marchessault four or five years on a deal.

With the Canadiens main focus on their young players, they were only looking for short-term fits.

Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville will be reinstated

Chris Johnston: On or after July 10th, Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville will be able to work in the NHL again after being officially reinstated by the league.

Frank Seravalli: Bowman will like be the top candidate for the vacant Edmonton Oilers GM position.

When the Oilers hired Jeff Jackson last summer as CEO of Hockey Operations, believe that Bowman was on their radar