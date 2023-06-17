NHL Rumors: Sabres trade targets, and two intriguing names to watch this offseason

Potential defenseman trade targets for the Buffalo Sabres

Michael Augello of Buffalo Hockey Now: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams could be looking at the trade market as opposed to overpaying a veteran free agent defenseman like Matt Dumba, Scott Mayfield, Radko Gudas or Dmitry Orlov. Pierre LeBrun reported the Sabres have checked in on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. If they’re not able to land Pesce, five other trade options include:

Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights – Left-handed defenseman with an eight-team no-trade list.

Chris Tanev – Calgary Flames – Entering the final year of his contract.

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks might be willing to retain some salary.

Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – Can play both the left and right sides.

Matt Roy – Los Angeles Kings – Kings may be looking to move out more salary to create room for a goaltender and a top-six forward.

Two intriguing names this offseason

Got Yer Back Pod: Who is the most intriguing player on the trade front this offseason?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “What’s the name that intrigues you most on the trade front as we huddle towards silly trade season?”

Darren Dreger: “Obviously of late we’ve talked a fair bit about Connor Hellebuyck. I just, when I look around the National Hockey League I can find a bunch of spots where I could see Connor Hellebuyck being a good fit.

I’ve had LA suggested to me. We know Ottawa is strongly in the market for a goalie upgrade. What about the Buffalo Sabres?”

Pierre LeBruin: “Connor Hellebuyck, I think him and his camp, I think they’re looking at an Andrei Vasilevskiy-type extension. (eight years, $76 million, a $9.5 million cap hit)

What I want to know is, what team has room for that?

Dreger: “There’s always ways to make room. Did we not learn that from Kelly MacCrimmon?

Rishaug: “And if the right guy gets hurt at just the right time, there’s a way to do things guys.

Jason Strudwick: “The guy that I do like, and it seems like the summer of the goalies, is Juuse Saros down in Nashville.

I have a soft spot for the little guy, that’s why I like Dregs so much.”