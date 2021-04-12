NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks

San Jose Sharks moved Dubnyk, could seek a replacement

Sheng Peng of San Jose Sharks NOW: After the San Jose Sharks moved Devan Dubnyk to the Colorado Avalanche, they are now looking for a goaltender to back up Martin Jones.

The idea is, for now, that San Jose goes from within. They have four goalies under NHL contract and could use one as trade bait along with Greg Pateryn himself.

“We want to make sure they’re playing,” Wilson shared. “The taxi squad, while it’s unique to the season, you don’t want young players sitting there and not playing. “We’ll create the flexibility of the opportunity for both Josef and Alexei to either be here or be back with the Barracuda. Preferably not sitting on a taxi squad.”

Does San Jose consider acquiring another goaltender or defenseman at this point? Is Doug Wilson just playing games at this point? There are plenty of questions but clearly, the San Jose Sharks are not done yet and Monday is here.

Chicago Blackhawks try to stay on the playoff bubble but…

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Despite Chicago staying close, the Blackhawks are open to selling a few pieces. Mattias Janmark was held out over the weekend and will likely be traded somewhere. Now, David Kampf and Carl Soderberg remain possibilities to be moved too.

“Thought he was good,” Colliton said of Soderberg. “Obviously, it’s a big goal there for us. Thought they gave us some real good shifts, especially in the first two periods. Won a lot of faceoffs, both of those guys are important there, Kampy (David Kampf) and Soda, and liked the response.”

Again, the key becomes how the market shakes out. At this rate, there may be little left but smaller deals that help Stan Bowman a bit. Either way, Monday afternoon may still expect to feature a few fireworks — just not the ones one would figure.