NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund and Mario Ferraro

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: There have been no contract talks between the San Jose Sharks and pending UFA forward Anthony Duclair according to Duclair. Duclair represents himself.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every day and just trying to play my game and help the team win at this point,” Duclair said. “Nothing’s changed since the beginning of the year.

“I’ve been in this situation before and the rumors and all that stuff do not bother me at all, to be honest. I just enjoy every day and just take it from there.”

Duclair will likely be traded by the deadline to a contender. Last year with the Florida Panthers he put up 11 points in 20 playoff games.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund maybe GM Mike Grier‘s best asset ahead of the deadline. He’s playing over 20 minutes a night and is just under a point-per-game over his last 35 games.

Granlund has another year on his contract at a $5 million cap hit. If the Sharks don’t get an offer that they like, a first-round pick or a quality prospect or a young NHL, they shouldn’t have a problem in keeping him.

During the offseason, they may get more interest in Granlund as teams have a bit more flexibility. If the Sharks were willing to retain money now, it would increase the return.

Granlund on potentially being traded.

“I mean, there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said Saturday night. “So play hockey, enjoy the game. Playing in the NHL, it’s pretty fun. But really, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said last week that they aren’t actively looking to trade defenseman Mario Ferraro. Ferraro’s agent basically said the same thing.

There is no guarantee that he won’t be moved, but there’s a good chance the 25-year-old isn’t going anywhere. He has two years left on his deal at a $3.25 million cap hit.

Sources say that teams would likely only be offering second or third-round picks for Ferraro but it would likely take more than that for the Sharks to move him.