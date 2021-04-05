NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres

Sharks playing themselves back into the race

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The San Jose Sharks are back in the playoff race. Patrick Marleau said last week he’d be open to a trade at the deadline to a contender. Could the Sharks be looking at adding now if they continue to play well?

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic suffered an injury and may alter their plans depending on if sellers or buyers.

Avs to add a backup goaltender?

Adrian Dater: (as of yesterday) The Colorado Avalanche have just under $8 million in LTIR cap pool. Meaning, they can exceed the cap ceiling by that amount.

Still believe they will look to add another backup goaltender.

Sabres Reinhart and Ristolainen getting interest

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, who are guys you may want keep but could bring back the biggest return.

