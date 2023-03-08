NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Goaltending, Skill and Mario Ferraro

The San Jose Sharks will be looking at add some goaltending and skill

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks made some moves at the trade deadline that will ultimately improve their odds of winning the draft and added to their organizational depth on the blue line.

One area they’ll need to work on is in net, the GM Mike Grier is aware.

“Goalie is a priority for us. It’s probably a priority for a lot of teams,” Grier said last week. “But we’ll keep building. There’s still lots of holes to fill and lots of space on the shelf to keep trying to fill up.”

Grier will also be on the lookout for a little more skill.

“I think we’ve addressed the (defensive depth) a little bit, we’ve addressed some of the size concerns in the organization, we’ve gotten a little bit bigger,” Grier said. “So now I think have the ability to try and infuse a little bit more skill into the prospect pool and not be so focused on one thing or the other.”

A team called the Sharks about defenseman Mario Ferraro

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Here’s what didn’t happen episode – on San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I think there was one team out there that made a run at Mario Ferraro from the Sharks. I don’t know who that is at this point in time.”

Marek: “You know why that seems weird to me?”

Friedman: “Why is that?”

Marek: “I’m very much of the belief that the San Jose Sharks are in the business of acquiring as many young defensemen and young goaltenders as possible. That seems to be a target for them.”

Friedman: “Yes. I think what Mike Grier did was, I think he got a call. He was told, we have interest in Ferraro and he set his price. And I heard it was a very high price as you would imagine, and if you met it, he was going to look at it.

So I guess what happened was, the team in question didn’t reach the price or San Jose looked at it and said, ‘you know what, after really thinking about it, we’re going to do this.’ One or the other happened but I heard there was a team that made a real legit offer for him.