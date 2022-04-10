NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Offseason to do’s for the Sharks

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks top priorities this offseason has to be clearing some salary cap space and finding another legit top-six winger.

Prospect William Eklund will be coming over but will be able to handle a full 82 game season?

Will Matthew Knies return to school or will the Maple Leafs lure him away

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs meet with prospect Matthew Knies in the next day or two now that his college season is now over.

A decision has not been made but there is the sense that he’ll return to school.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Sportsnet on the Leafs and Knies.

“This is what’s going to happen. Toronto and Knies are going to meet over the next couple of days to discuss his future. He’s ready and they would like to have him. Here’s the issue: He’s got unfinished business.”

Friedman adds that the University of Minnesota should be good again next season and could be adding potentially one of the top picks in the 2022 NHL draft in Logan Cooley.

“So, I think the biggest thing is, does Knies want to come back again next year and win a national championship? That’s what Toronto is up against. I don’t think this is a situation at all where the Maple Leafs are worried that they cannot sign him long-term.”

The Oilers will likely lure Savoie from the University of Denver

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts said that the Edmonton Oilers are likely to sign Carter Savoie.

“One of the other things we’re following right now is University of Denver’s Carter Savoie. Question is, does he go back to his junior year or does he turn pro? We expect him to come out of college, forgo the junior year, it is certainly heading in that direction and that’s the expectation that at the end of all of this, Carter Savoie will be a member of the Edmonton Oilers.”

