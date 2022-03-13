NHL Rumors: Scouting BOS-ARI, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Ducks and Flyers

Scouting the Bruins and Coyotes

Conor Ryan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes game include the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils (2), Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

Manson may be good Leafs fit but would he come? Three Kraken that could be available

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson seems to be the perfect rental fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Will he re-sign or possibly use his no-trade clause to avoid Toronto?

Seattle Kraken Mark Giordano is left-handed but should the Maple Leafs go after potentially the best defenseman available.

Two middle-six forwards that might be available are Seattle Kraken’s Calle Jarnkrok and Joonas Donskoi.

Ducks GM doesn’t like long-term deals

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek isn’t a fan of six- to eight-year contracts and is said to prefer three- or four-year extensions.

Term is going to complicate things for pending UFAs in Hampus Lindholm, Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell. Verbeek’s top priority is to re-sign Lindholm.

Manson has a 12-team no-trade clause.

The Maple Leafs and Sabres are outdoors today. The Leafs are

-325 on the moneyline with Betway

No big offers for Giroux yet

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek during their Saturday night’s 32 Thoughts segment on Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

“Meanwhile in Philadelphia, one of the names we’ve been paying attention to for a while now is Claude Giroux. And we can report … it is a little bit quiet around Claude Giroux. There have been teams that have called, certainly. I don’t believe there have been big offers that have been made for Claude Giroux. He has a big week coming up. On Thursday, he’ll play game No. 1,000 as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers against the Nashville Predators – and after that, it is eyes to the trade deadline.”