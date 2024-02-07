NHL Rumors: Scouting CGY-BOS, Nick Bonino, Montreal Canadiens, and the Buffalo Sabres

Scouting the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attended last night’s Flames – Bruins game include the Dallas Stars (2), San Jose Sharks (2), Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and the Florida Panthers.

Jimmy Murphy: Sabres associate GM Jason Karmanos. Panthers senior advisor Paul Fenton. Lightning’s assistant GM Jamie Pushor. Ducks director of player personnel Mike Stapleton. Canucks director of player personnel Scott Young.

Need to note that the first round of the Beanpot was last night as well.

Teams kicking tires on Nick Bonino

Chris Johnston: The New York Rangers have placed forward Nick Bonino on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Chris Johnston: Teams have already made inquiries and to be eligible for the playoffs, he’ll need to sign somewhere by March 8th.

Darren Dreger: Teams are kicking times already.

The Montreal Canadiens don’t want to trade David Savard but will listen

TSN: Pierre LeBrun doesn’t think the Montreal Canadiens really want to trade defenseman David Savard (and Savard has said he doesn’t want to get traded) but if another team were to make a big offer, they’d have to listen.

“But, at the moment, he’s not a player that the Habs bring up on their own to other teams. They’re not committed to trading him.”

The Buffalo Sabres will talk to Erik Johnson before deciding which route to go

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said there is a possibility that Buffalo Sabres pending UFA defenseman Erik Johnson gets traded. He’s seen as a leader on the Sabres and they will talk to his agent before making any final decisions.

“Now, obviously there’s a chance he gets dealt, but the Sabres haven’t committed to that just yet. They want to have a conversation with him. They want to have a conversation with his agent, Pat Brisson, before deciding where they go there.”