NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-Van, Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens

Scouting the Blackhawks and Canucks

Charlie Roumeliotis: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks – Vancouver Canucks game include the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning (2) and Winnipeg Jets.

Senators still looking for help at forward

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said the Ottawa Senators are looking for help at center, as well as some help on the wing if need be.

“They’re looking to add a player to their top nine that can produce a little offensively and help out their group in that regard. That’s in addition to Brady Tkachuk joining their lineup. As for what they might give up? They have 11 draft picks in the upcoming draft, plus some prospects, so I think Pierre Dorian is open, and shopping, trying to add to his team.”

Canadiens not looking to make a move

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens are not looking to make a trade according to Pierre LeBrun and that GM Marc Bergevin believes they can fix their slow start from within.

“That making a phone call to make a trade isn’t what he needs to shake up his team. I know some people have wondered, for example, if Dylan Strome was being shopped by the Chicago Blackhawks, would he be of appeal to the Canadiens and I’m being told no. The Montreal Canadiens, inside that organization everyone has been told that they need to work their way out of this together, with what they have.”

