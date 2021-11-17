NHL Rumors: Scouting FLA-NYI, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche

Scouting the Panthers and Islanders

George Richards: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Florida Panthers – New York Islanders game include the Los Angeles Kings (2), Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.

Patience in Vancouver

TSN: Don’t expect any changes to come to the Vancouver Canucks after GM Jim Benning meets with ownership according to Darren Dreger.

“Well, look you’re right. I mean, Vancouver fans are seething, there’s no question about that. Benning did meet with Francesco Aquilini. I think all involved with the Vancouver Canucks organization, ownership, management, certainly coaching know that their play on the ice has been unacceptable. But change isn’t coming, at least not quite yet. The belief is that ownership is willing to continue to be patient but the expectation is that the results on the ice have to change.”

Blackhawks not in a rush and don’t expect the Avs to move Girard

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz isn’t in a rush to get their GM search going. They are letting things cool down a bit after the investigation. Believe that interim GM Kyle Davidson will be a candidate. The Blackhawks will also need to decide if they should hire a separate president of hockey operations as well as a GM. Ed Olczyk could be a candidate for hockey ops if they decide to go that route.

The Colorado Avalanche are not shopping, and are not interested in trading defenseman Samuel Girard. His name may have come up because of the Jack Eichel trade speculation. The Avs talks with the Buffalo Sabres didn’t progress that deep, but it would make sense that the Sabres would have been interested in Girard. Once the Sabres made it clear they wouldn’t retain salary, that likely ended the Avs interest. Obviously, someone could call the Avs and make an offer they couldn’t refuse, but Girard likely isn’t going anywhere.