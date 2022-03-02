NHL Rumors: Scouting PHI-EDM, Kraken, Predators, Blackhawks, Flyers, Sharks, Panthers, and Klingberg

Scouting the Flyers and Oilers

Bill Meltzer: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers include the Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues (GM Doug Armstrong), Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils.

Francis is confident in re-signing McCann

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis on pending RFA forward Jared McCann.

“He’s lived up to the expectations he’s been given.”

“One way or the other we’ll get something done with him moving forward, I’m sure.”

Predators not trying to trade Forsberg at this time

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile on 102.5 The Game: “I’m not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I’m trying to sign Filip Forsberg.”

Poile says that is what he wants to accomplish now but adds that things can always change, as with anything.

Quick hits on the Blackhawks, Flyers, Sharks, Panthers, Klingberg and the Kraken

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks will lay out their plan to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and it will be up to them what they want to do. Teams have asked about Kane, but believe that would be an offseason thing, if at all.

Marc-Andre Fleury would have to give his full approval for anything to happen. It would be a surprise if Alex DeBrincat is traded.

The Philadelphia Flyers have made an offer to defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

The San Jose Sharks are trying to extend Tomas Hertl.

Florida Panther Noel Acciari is having trouble getting back into the Panthers lineup. The center is in the final year of his deal at $1.667 million.

The defenseman rental market is “soft.” Some of the defensemen are weighing re-signing or testing the open market.

Pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg fits a Seattle Kraken need. Maybe an offseason move.