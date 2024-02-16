NHL Rumors: Scouting SEA-BOS, SJ-CGY, FLA-BUF, PIT-CHI, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Scouting the Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Kraken – Bruins game in Boston include the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks.

Scouting the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames

Logan Gordan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Sharks – Flames in Calgary include the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL Rumors: Which direction will the Edmonton Oilers go in?

Scouting the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres

Michael Augello: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Panthers – Sabres game in Buffalo include the Seattle Kraken (2), Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks

Tab Bamford: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Penguins – Blackhawks game in Chicago include the Buffalo Sabrse (2), Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Who Could Trade Their 2024 First?

Marc-Andre Fleury will wait until closer to the deadline to make a decision

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury met for four hours with his agent Allan Walsh to go over things. Fleury thinks the Wild still have a shot, so he’s not committed to moving at this time. If at the deadline the Wild are out of it, Fleury could consider two or three teams.

“Among those options I’m told are the likes of the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and the Maple Leafs. These may be obvious but, again, Fleury wants to stay loyal to the Wild if they can stay in the race.”