NHL Rumors: Scouting SJ-LA, Copp, Chychrun, Fleury, Avs, Hertl and Klingberg

Scouting the Sharks and Kings

Curtis Pashelka: Scouts listed to attend last night’s San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings game last night included the Seattle Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets.

Avs interested in Copp

Adrian Dater: Keep hearing that the Colorado Avalanche are interested in Winnipeg Jets Andrew Copp.

Will Chychrun’s injury take him out of the trade deadline rumor mill?

Chris Johnston: The extent of Jakob Chychrun‘s injury isn’t known yet and it’s not known if it’s significant enough to remove his name from the rumor of potentially being traded by the March 21st trade deadline. The Arizona Coyotes should have a better idea in the next do or so.

Notes on Fleury, the Avalanche, Hertl and Klingberg

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that Marc-Andre Fleury‘s 10-team no-trade list doesn’t really matter.

“I think it’s going to come down to this, whether it’s Colorado, whether it’s Toronto, whether it’s anyone like that: if Marc-Andre Fleury feels he has a chance to win and the team can make a deal with the Blackhawks, I think it’s purely going to be that decision. Does he feel he has a chance to win, wherever he goes?”

Freidman adds that the Colorado Avalanche could be open to more now after Gabriel Landeskog and Sam Girard are out with injuries.

Tomas Hertl‘s name isn’t really out there at the moment according to Friedman as the San Jose Sharks continue to try and sign him.

Jeff Marek said Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg had been available but things may have changed now.

“At times he certainly was. We know the Carolina Hurricanes were interested, the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked at John Klingberg as well, but with Miro Heiskanen out now with mononucleosis, John Klingberg is more valuable to the Stars than ever before. Pretty safe to say we can take him off the trade board.”