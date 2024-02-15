NHL Rumors: Scouting TB and BOS, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Scouting the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Lightning – Bruins game include the Calgary Flames (2), Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and the San Jose Sharks.

Will the Carolina Hurricanes go after a goaltender and who could be a fit?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff on if the Carolina Hurricanes will be in search of the goaltender ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tyler Yaremchuk: “(Antti) Raanta getting injured. How serious are the Canes going to be in the goaltending market?”

Seravalli: “They should be pretty serious because we’re still having Freddie Andersen work his way back. Raanta, even when he’s been healthy, has just been okay this year. (Pyotr) Kochetkov, he figured out his game then went down with a concussion.

And if this team has any hopes to be an authentic Stanley Cup contender, that’s one position that they really need to fill. And luckily for them, there’s quite a few goalies that are potentially available that, you know, really could help put that team over the top or at least get them you know, to solidify the position.

And so, Marc-Andre Fleury number four on our trade board, like that’s a guy that really stands out to me as he’d be an ideal fit in Carolina. No strings attached. A little bit older, yes, but someone who’s been there done that and would relish the opportunity to play.”

Yaremchuk: “Doesn’t he kind of fit the Caniac vibe as well? Like I could see Fleury doing the storm surge and whatnot after big games.”

Seravalli: “Yeah, that works. I don’t know. I wasn’t sure where you were heading, like the Cane vibe. What is that, partying in the parking lot?”