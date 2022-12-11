NHL Rumors: Scouting VAN-MIN, Erik Karlsson, and Jesse Puljujarvi

Scouting the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild

Jeff Paterson: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Vancouver Canucks – Minnesota Wild game last night were the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights.

Erik Karlsson on the trade rumors

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson was asked about all the trade rumors involving him the past few weeks.

“That’s way above my paygrade, (with) whatever happens. I’m kind of a day-to-day guy and you never know what’s going to happen in the future. So I’m not planning for anything.”

The Edmonton Oilers won’t rush a Jesse Puljujarvi trade

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Jeff, one of the storylines in the league this week was Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers and his interview with Finnish journalist Tomm Seppala where he talked about his lack of production. How he was struggling with it.

They were very tough quotes to read and they led to a lot of questions about what Puljujarvi’s future could be with the Oilers.

Now, from what we understand there was a conversation at the being of the season between the team and Puljujarvi’s representatives where it was decided if things didn’t go well, the Oilers would try to move him.

I do think that is going to happen. What I can’t tell you is, what the time is going to be. Edmonton is still banged up at forward and the Oilers don’t have a salary cap issue until Evander Kane is back and returns sometime in the next few months. So I don’t necessarily think this is going to happen quickly or anything like that. But I do think the Oilers and the player are going to try and find a solution.

One of the things a couple teams indicated by the way guys, is that Puljujarvi seems to be more comfortable and puts less pressure on himself when he isn’t playing with (Connor) McDavid or (Leon) Draisaitl. And I think that is one thing the Oilers will continue to try to hopefully help him feel more comfortable.”