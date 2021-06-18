NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and the Vancouver Canucks

Francis asking for a lot

Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing from some team executives from around the NHL that the initial asking for side deals from Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis have been real high. There have been some teams with protection issues that were looking to get some certainty well before the protection lists are due.

Tocchet getting a third interview with the Kraken

Elliotte Friedman: The Kraken have a third interview scheduled with former Arizona Coyote head coach Rick Tocchet. Nothing is done but signs are pointing towards him.

Devils eyeing Ristolainen

Lance Lysowski: Multiple sources this week said that New Jersey Devils have interest in Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The Devils have the picks and prospects to get a deal done. The Devils need to fill a hole on the right side of their blue line.

Corey Masisak: “He had his least productive (per game) season since 2015-16 in 2021, and the 2nd or 3rd-worst season of his career w/possession + scoring chance stats relative to teammates.”

Reinhart would fit nicely in the Canucks lineup

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent forward Sam Reinhart appears to be wanting out of Buffalo to a team in the West. Reinhart is from North Vancouver.

Reinhart’s versatility would definitely go a long way in helping the Canucks.

The Sabres will be looking to acquire first-round picks in any deal for Reinhart and Jack Eichel.

Canucks GM Jim Benning after the draft lottery earlier this month.

“We’re going to to look at everything, We’re going to call other teams and I know we’re going to get a real good player at No. 9. We’re going to have to get a young player who we feel is worth trading the pick. “We’re going to keep all our options open.”

Reinhart is arbitration-eligible and coming off a $5.2 million salary cap hit. He could come in the $5.5 to $5.875 million range.

The Canucks may need to do a couple of buyouts to give them some more cap flexibility.