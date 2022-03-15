NHL Rumors: Semyon Varlamov, Marc-Andre Fleury and Ben Chiarot

Would the Leafs or Oilers be interested in Varlamov?

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: It’s not known if Marc-Andre Fleury is ready to move on from Chicago. Any trade for Fleury likely involves a first-round pick

New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov could interest someone. He has another year left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit. What could GM Lou Lamoriello get for him?

Would the Toronto Maple Leafs or Edmonton Oilers be interested? Varlamov has a 16-team no-trade list. Oilers GM Ken Holland has said he doesn’t want to move futures for a rental.

The asking price for Fleury

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the asking price by the Chicago Blackhawks for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury would be a first-round pick or a first-round level prospect and maybe a mid-round draft pick.

The second pick could depend on whether the Blackhawks need to take a player back or not. The key for the Blackhawks would be the first-round pick.

Pierre LeBrun: Believe this is the asking price for all teams not just tailored to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The ask for Chiarot remain high

Eric Engle of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have three games before the trade deadline and defenseman Ben Chiarot may have played his last game with the team. He could get in another game or two as the NHL doesn’t like teams holding out players.

The asking price for Chiarot remains high.

“They’re asking for a first-round pick and a good prospect,” said one league executive who works for a team very interested in Chiarot’s services.

“I don’t know if we can do that, and I think it’s a bit high, but I’d ask for it too. You can say there’s a lot of D-men on the market, but there are none like him. A guy his size who moves really well. A guy who can play 26 minutes in a playoff game. And he just does everything.”