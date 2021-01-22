NHL Rumors: Senators and Brady Tkachuk … Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Tkachuk and Senators focusing on the season and not the next contract

TSN: Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators is in the last year of his entry-level contract. He’s up for an extension but so there he hasn’t had many in-depth contract extension talks with management. They are focusing on the season for now.

“That’s a good question,” said Tkachuk after practice on Wednesday. “I love it here. I love the people here, love the community. …Where the world’s at right now, we haven’t really been talking about that, and we don’t know how the salary cap is going to look for next couple years, and, honestly, I don’t think that’s the focus right now on both sides. Our only goal right now is to do what we can every single day and make playoffs. “I love being here. I love the crew, love the teammates on the staff so definitely love it here, but we’ll see how it unfolds.”

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois force GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s hand?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella benched center Pierre-Luc Dubois for the final two periods and overtime last night.

“I’m not going to have a discussion with you guys about it,” Tortorella told reporters afterward. “It’s not difficult for me. I have to call them as I see them and go about our business on the bench and try to win a hockey game.”

According to what Tortorella said earlier this week, Dubios hasn’t told teammates why he wants to be traded.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen has taken numerous calls on Dubois so far. There are some who believe Kekalainen had hoped to get through the season and address the trade request in the offseason, but Dubois’ play may force Kekalainen’s hand before that.

Sources say that Tortorella may not be the direct reason of Dubois’ trade request.

Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno on the benching and the speculation.