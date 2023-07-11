NHL Rumors: Senators, Hurricanes, Jets, and some UFAs

The Senators and Hurricanes among the teams talking to Vladimir Tarasenko

Bruce Garrioch: Teams, including the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, continue to talk to unrestricted free agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Is Connor Hellebuyck the next player on the move?

Kevin Weekes: (after the Alex DeBrincat trade) Is Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the next player on the move?

NHL Rumors: Chris Johnston on where things are at with Vladimir Tarasenko

Quick notes on some of the remaining free agents

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Look at some of the remaining free agents and some quick notes on them.

Patrick Kane – Expected to be back in December and will likely sign a one-year deal with a contender.

Jonathan Toews – Could be a nice bottom-six center for a contender looking for leadership and experience.

Vladimir Tarasenko – New agent Pat Brisson:

“We’ve been evaluating the market based on what we have in front of us. We’ve had conversations with Vladdy and his wife, Yana. This isn’t something we’re rushing into. We’re making sure that we’re educating ourselves and them. We’re going to hopefully make a decision in the near future.”

Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild GM Matt Dumba said that given their salary cap situation they won’t be re-signing him. Speculation has him linked to the Arizona Coyotes.

Tomas Tatar – His agent said there interest. Only a goal and an assist in his last 21 playoff games.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci – Nobody knows if they’ll play next season or not.

Filip Zadina – The Detroit Red Wings had been trying to trade before the sides agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

Josh Bailey – The Ottawa Sun reported the Ottawa Senators could be one team interested.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Oskar Sundqvist – A depth signing.

Ethan Bear – Canucks didn’t qualify him and he’ll get some interest.

Pius Suter – Could be looking for more than a one-year deal.