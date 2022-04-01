NHL Rumors: Senators, LTIR players, Anderson, Kessel, Woodcroft, Meyers, and Matthews

The Senators future

Shawn Simpson: Have been asking as to why there has been so much interest in purchasing the Ottawa Senators.

Have been told that the price to buy an NHL franchise is very reasonable when comparing it to some other sports. There is the league gambling side of things that have some interested.

Shawn Simpson: The Senators having an arena downtown would reshape the city and benefit the team. The same idea was a success when the Washington Capitals moved downtown.

Shawn Simpson: The Senators are generating regular season revenue in the $15 to $20 million range, which is down from their highest season at $45 million.

You can see why they may look at some easy money from a few games in Quebec City.

Quick hits on trading LTIR players, Anderson, Kessel, Woodcroft, Meyers, and Matthews

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: At the GM meetings, one GM had suggested privately that LTIR injured players like Ryan Kesler, Bryan Little and Shea Weber, whose playing careers are likely over, should not be eligible to be traded. Some GMs don’t agree.

The Buffalo Sabres have told goaltender Craig Anderson that they would like to have him back next season. The ball is in Anderson’s court if he wants to play another season, and if it’s in Buffalo.

The Sabres should find out real soon if they can sign goaltender Devon Levi or if he’s going to return to college. Sabres prospect and goaltender Erik Portillo is playing in the frozen four and is a year away from free agency.

The Nashville Predators were interested in Arizona Coyotes Phil Kessel before the trade deadline.

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said they will decide on whether or not to remove the interim tag from Jay Woodcroft after the season.

University of Minnesota and a pending free agent after the Frozen Four, Ben Meyers, is getting heavy interest from the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and Philadelphia Flyers.

When he’s eligible to sign a contract extension, believe that as long as Auston Matthews believes in the direction of the Toronto Maple Leafs, that he would sign another extension with the team.

