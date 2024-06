NHL Rumors: Senators, McGroarty, Sharks, Canucks, and Top 29 Trade Targets

The Ottawa Senators are asking for a pick for Mathieu Joseph

Bruce Garrioch: League executives are saying that the Ottawa Senators are asking teams for a draft pick for forward Mathieu Joseph.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on Rutger McGroarty situation: “The Rutger situation here right now… I think for me, there’s a time and a place when I’ll comment on something. Rutger is a prospect within our organization and that’s where it’s at right now.”

The San Jose Sharks won’t be qualifying two forwards

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks won’t be qualifying forwards Filip Zadina and Jack Studnicka.

The Vancouver Canucks are in the goalie market

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are in the market for a goaltender. Not much is happening with pending UFA Casey DeSmith.

Top 29 NHL Trade Targets

Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 29 NHL trade targets and their contract details.

1. Mitch Marner – Right Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs

Contract: 1 year remaining, $10.9 million AAV

2. Martin Necas – Right Wing – Carolina Hurricanes

Pending RFA, due $3.5 million qualifying offer

3. Nikolaj Ehlers – Left Wing – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: 1 year remaining, $6 million AAV

4. Top 10 Picks

Possibilities: CBJ No. 4 overall, MTL No. 5 overall, OTT No. 7 overall, NJD No. 10 overall

5. Patrik Laine – Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 2 years remaining, $8.7 million AAV

6. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators

Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

7. Jacob Trouba – Right Defense – New York Rangers

Contract: 2 years remaining, $8 million AAV

8. Yaroslav Askarov – Goaltender – Nashville Predators

Contract: 1 year remaining, $925,000

9. Rutger McGroarty – Right Wing – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: Unsigned Reserve List

10. John Marino – Right Defense – New Jersey Devils

Contract: 3 years remaining, $4.4 million AAV

11. Tanner Jeannot – Left Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning

Contract: 1 year remaining, $2.65 million AAV

12. Ross Colton – Center – Colorado Avalanche

Contract: 3 years remaining, $4 million AAV

13. Pavel Buchnevich – Center – St. Louis Blues

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

14. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders

Contract: 2 years remaining, $5 million AAV

15. Reilly Smith – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

16. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman

Possibilities: Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Justin Faulk

17. Alexander Holtz – Right Wing – New Jersey Devils

Contract: 1 year remaining, $894,000 AAV

18. Brandon Saad – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues

Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.5 million AAV

19. Filip Gustavsson – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild

Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.75 million AAV

20. John Gibson – Goaltender – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 3 years remaining, $6.4 million AAV

21. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 1 year remaining, $2.1 million AAV

22. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.5 million AAV

23. Arthur Kaliyev – Right Wing – Los Angeles Kings

Contract: Pending RFA, due $874,125 qualifying offer

24. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 3 years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

25. Jeff Skinner – Left Wing – Buffalo Sabres

Contract: 3 years remaining, $9 million AAV

26. Christian Dvorak – Center – Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.45 million AAV

27. Justin Holl – Right Defense – Detroit Red Wings

Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.4 million AAV

28. Darnell Nurse – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers

Contract: 6 years remaining, $9.25 million AAV

29. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV