NHL Rumors: Sharks, Capitals, Avalanche, Buyers to Sellers, and the Trade Bait Board

Two teams that could be in the goalie market

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that the San Jose Sharks could go a different direction in net and pending unrestricted free agent Devan Dubnyk could be made available. He has a 10-team no-trade list but if a contender was on his list now, he might waive it. The Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche are two teams that could be looking at the goalie market.

“Potentially the Avs, I’m told, have been calling around looking at goalie options to back up Pavel Francouz. He’s been injured long-term. Jonathan Bernier, who played for Colorado in 2017-18 also potentially an option from the Detroit Red Wings for Colorado. So, some options in net. Goalies aren’t moved often but those are a couple names that could.”

Buyers to Sellers and the Trade Bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN:

Buyers – Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.

Soft Buyers – Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Neutral trade deadline teams – Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers.

Sellers – Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, and the San Jose Sharks.

Trade Bait board

1. Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – LD

2. David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – RD

3. Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks – RW

4. Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres – LW

5. Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – G

6. Nick Foligno – Columbus Blue Jackets – LW

7. Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators – C

8. Toronto top prospect

9. Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres – RD

10. Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils – RW

11. Tanner Pearson – Vancovuer Canucks – LW

12. Chicago Blackhawks cap space

13. Eric Staal – Buffalo Sabres – C

14. Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – G

15. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins – LW

16. Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings – RW

17. Luke Glendening – Detroit Red Wings – C

18. Marc Staal – Detoit Red Wings – LD

19. Colin Miller – Buffalo Sabres – RD

20. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs – C

21. Ryan Dzingel – Ottawa Senators – LW

22. Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – LD

23. Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – LD

24. Marcus Sorensen – San Jose Sharks – LW

25. Anthony DeAngelo – New York Rangers – RD