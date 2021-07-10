NHL Rumors: Should Goaltending Be The Toronto Maple Leafs Top Offseason Priority?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSNs OverDrive on if the Toronto Maple Leafs are considering bringing back pending UFA goaltender Frederik Andersen. The sides have “had a chat” about the possibility. Host Jonas Siegel sees it as a hard thing for the Leafs to do.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“I agree, and if you go back to the way I reported it on Insider Trading, you might have even heard the surprise in my own voice as I was reporting it, because I really, I had absolutely assumed when the season ended that Frederik Andersen was gone. You know, a) because the emergence of Jack Campbell; b) because of the cap issues, but even c) and I think I brought this up with the guys on the show before, just kind of the sense or perception that I don’t know if Frederik felt completely respected in this market.
And so all these layers and I just always thought, that’s it. And so when Claude Lemieux his agent told me last week or if it was the week before, can’t remember now, that he had talked to the Leafs and that they had agreed that they would talk again, I was honestly surprised.
Now, at the end of the day, it’s one thing to agree to have a chat and to have mutual interest to have and bring that further, it another one to agree to what they think coming back together is. And I’m not sure that that means they would end up in the same ballpark.
So I think the Leafs are looking at all their options in goal. I don’t, I think Frederik Andersen is just one of them even though it’s one they know and like. But I think they are looking at other options out there too, and in fact, I reported this , with a tweet but the Florida Panthers are getting calls right now from teams on pending UFA goalie Chris Driedger. Who was a wonderful story this year but they obviously can’t keep him with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.
And so the Panthers, from my understanding are debating whether they take a pick for his rights soon before he hits the market. Kind of like what Carolina did last year with Joel Edmundson before free agency and the Habs got him and signed him in a trade. Or does Florida sit there and find out if Seattle wants him, Chris Driedger, and that becomes the Florida pick, you don’t lose anyone else on your roster to Seattle. So there is a lot going on there on that front.
I don’t know this for a fact, and I’ve mentioned Darcy Kuemper in the past as I think a guy who would be on the Leafs list. I think Chris Driedger would be on their list.
Again, the Leafs have to formulate a list of guys they think they can afford to bring in to complement, and not just compliment let’s be honest, push Jack Campbell.”
Host Bryan Hayes:
“I think it’s the highest priority of the offseason. I don’t think it’s getting enough attention. I think Hyman is a more interesting chat cause of who he is, what he represents and everyone loves Zach Hyman. I hope they can find a way to come to terms. I don’t know if they will. I’d love to see him back. I’d love to see him long-term and I think I could speak for the team when I say that as well. I’m sure they would say that as well if you can make it work.
Foligno is interesting though I’m not convinced that that’s even a possibility.
The goaltending is the priority because Campbell prior to this season, which is the most random season in National League history, he was a legit back with injury concerns. And know you’re just all-in and saying Campbell’s going to ride this wave for 55 next year and give you a .918 save percentage, blah, blah, blah. I don’t know if that is going to be the case. I hope. Would be a great story, but man they better not, that’s a big gamble to take. They have to solidify that spot.”
LeBrun adds that he would want to limit Campbell to 45 games to massage him to be at his best come playoff time, and that is why they may have reached out to Andersen.
“Whoever it is it’s not just to be a backup. He’s coming in to share the net with Jack Campbell. For the regular season anyway. But for me it’s about having Jack Campbell in the best physical and mental place come playoff time.”