NHL Rumors: Six Trade Targets and Destinations, and Who’s buying, Who’s selling

Six players who could be moved and where they could land

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A look at six players who could be traded at the deadline and which playoff team could they be a good fit for.

Jakob Chychrun – Los Angeles Kings – The sides have talked on and off. It makes so much sense for the Kings.

Ryan O’Reilly – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs aren’t big on trading first-round picks for rentals but this is the year to do it. He could play wing if needed.

Luke Schenn – Boston Bruins – The Bruins could look at adding some right-handed depth on their blue line, and have already talked to the Canucks about him,

John Klingberg – Seattle Kraken – The Kraken have the picks to move and he might be worth taking a flier on. The Ducks may want a first but may not get it.

Sean Monahan – Colorado Avalanche – As may go cheaper with Monahan than Bo Horvat given where they sit in the standings.

Patrick Kane – New York Rangers – The Rangers have two first-round picks. Will Kane want to play in New York with Artemi Panarin.

Who’s buying, Who’s selling

The Athletic: Looking at each team and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Anaheim Ducks – Aggressive seller

Arizona Coyotes – Seller

Boston Bruins – Aggressive buyer

Buffalo Sabres – Buyer

Calgary Flames – Buyer

Carolina Hurricanes – Buyer

Chicago Blackhawks – Aggressive seller

Colorado Avalanche – Buyer

Columbus Blue Jackets – Seller

Dallas Stars – Buyer

Detroit Red Wings – Seller

Edmonton Oilers – Aggressive buyer

Florida Panthers – Seller

Los Angeles Kings – Buyer

Minnesota Wild – Buyer

Montreal Canadiens – Aggressive seller

Nashville Predators – Buyer

New Jersey Devils – Buyer

New York Islanders – Buyer

New York Rangers – Buyer

Ottawa Senators – Seller

Philadelphia Flyers – Aggressive seller

Pittsburgh Penguins – Buyer

San Jose Sharks – Seller

Seattle Kraken – Buyer

St. Louis Blues – Seller

Tampa Bay Lightning – Buyer

Toronto Maple Leafs – Aggressive buyer

Vancouver Canucks – Seller

Vegas Golden Knights – Buyer

Washington Capitals – Buyer

Winnipeg Jets – Buyer