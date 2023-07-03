NHL Rumors: Some fallout from the Maple Leafs signing Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year at $5.5 million deal and Max Domi to a one-year deal at $3 million. The fallout.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs have a projected cap space of $-8,056,450 with 22 roster players – 13 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov remains an unsigned RFA.

Jake Muzzin could potential go on the LTIR and he carries a $5.625 million salary cap hit. If Muzzin is LTIR’d, they still need to clear $2.4 million. The Leafs could put goaltender Matt Murray on the LTIR or trade him.

Frank Seravalli: Wednesday at 5 PM ET is the deadline for RFAs to elect for salary arbitration.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when in Nashville at the draft mentioned the second buyout window. It wouldn’t be a surprise if goaltender Ilya Samsonov filed for arbitration which would open the window for the Leafs.

The Leafs need to find some sort of solution for goaltender Matt Murray.

Cap Friendly: If the Maple Leafs do get a second buyout window, Murray meets the requirements to be bought out.

“Player was on the club’s reserve list at 3pm at trade deadline

Players AAV is minimum $4M”

Frank Seravalli: Will the Maple Leafs buyout, trade or LTIR Murray?

It’s hard not to see the Maple Leafs starting next season with Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll as their goalie tandem.

On Bertuzzi from the Boston Bruins side of things

Ty Anderson: “If ‘term’ was indeed the issue for Sweeney and the Bruins, have to imagine a one-year deal was not on the table from Bertuzzi’s camp during any of their discussions.”

Conor Ryan: “Sheesh. Bertuzzi was NOT looking for a short-term deal, with term playing into why Boston ultimately moved on once he wanted to hit the UFA market. Seems like a misread from all parties.”

Greg Wyshynski: “Tyler Bertuzzi’s agent Todd Reynolds tells ESPN that they were seeking a long-term deal in free agency. There were some on the table, but no contending team was close to $5.5M AAV. So they pivoted to one-year deal on a contending team, with the cap jumping next summer.

Greg Wyshynski: “Regarding the @NHLBruins: Bertuzzi’s camp wanted a long-term deal. Couldn’t find common ground on money. They go to market, Bruins move on to other business. By the time the “pivot” to a one-year deal happened, Bruins had already committed that cap space to other players.”

On Max Domi from the Dallas Stars side of things

Saad Yousuf: “Domi wasn’t looking for a 1/$3 million, that’s what he had to *settle* for at the end of the second day of free agency. The numbers he was looking for yesterday were out of the Stars’, and apparently 31 other teams’, range.”