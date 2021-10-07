NHL Rumors: Some Movement in the Jack Eichel Situation but Still Lots of Work to be Done

David Pagnotta: Jack Eichel’s agent, Pat Brisson, continues to talk with the Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.

Have been told that Brisson is working with Adams and is talking to teams that are interested in Eichel.

The Fourth Period: Teams that have shown some interest in Eichel include the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sabres haven’t backed down on their asking price of at least four assets. They are looking for first-round pick and a package of top prospects and young, proven NHL players in any Eichel deal.

Jimmy Murphy: As of last week and not sure if things have changed, but the Los Angeles Kings have moved away from trade talks with the Buffalo Sabres about Eichel.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN’s That’s Hockey on Eichel: “There are a few teams that I’m told are in the mix, speculation ranges from LA Kings, perhaps Anaheim, both those clubs have downplayed that. Social media continues to point at the Rangers, the Rangers source says no, that’s not the case”

Nick Kypreos: “Some @NHL teams like @NYRangers who are in on Eichel are passed medical issues. It appears #NYR will support Jack for artificial disc replacement surgery providing they can come to terms on a hockey trade with @BuffaloSabres . No indication they’re close on a deal.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is a real push to get the Jack Eichel situation resolved as he needs some type of procedure done sooner than later. He’s been able to share some information as he’s getting his own MRIs.

What will happen first – a trade or the surgery? Does he play any games for the Sabres to increase his trade value?

There are some teams that might be okay with the disc replacement procedure.