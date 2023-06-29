NHL Rumors: Soucy, Myers, Puljujarvi, Rangers, Penguins, Blue Jackets, and the Ducks

Frank Seravalli: “I’ve heard lots of rumblings around Carson Soucy. I also think the Canucks and, I believe it’s the San Jose Sharks, have talked about Tyler Myers, something to keep an eye on.”

Jesse Puljujarvi won’t be qualified and has double hip surgery

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be qualifying forward Jesse Puljujarvi and he’ll become a UFA.

There is talk that Puljujarvi recently had double hip surgery and will have a lengthy recovery.

No buyouts for the New York Rangers

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers didn’t put anyone on waivers today.

They would have had to put someone like Barclay Goodrow on waivers by 12:00 PM ET tomorrow in order to buy them out.

If anyone files for salary arbitration, that would open up a second buyout window.

Penguins looking to upgrade their blue line, as well as trading a Dman

Rob Rossi: Have heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to trade for a top-four defenseman before/during free agency.

The Penguins are also trying to find a team who is interested in defenseman Jeff Petry.

Rob Rossi: The Penguins are interested in Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Pens see him as a nice top-pairing partner for Kris Letang.

They would need to get creative with their trade offer as there are many interested teams and the Penguins don’t have a lot of assets.

The Blue Jackets tried to move in the first round

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen called Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek yesterday morning in an attempt to move up from No. 4 to No. 2.

“I had a brief conversation this morning and he wasn’t moving, so … I think two, three and four, we all thought we were going to get a really good player and let’s wait and see who it is.”