NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Alex Pietrangelo … Boston Bruins and Torey Krug

Contract talks between Pietrangelo and Blues will wait until after the season

Lou Korac of NHL.com: Alex Pietrangelo will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and is hopeful that he can sign a new deal with the St. Louis Blues.

“Not much to say about it other than the same thing said,” the St. Louis captain said Monday when the Blues opened training camp as part of Phase 3 of the NHL Return to Play Plan. “The goal is to get something done. That’s been the goal since the beginning. We’ll see where things go. focus right now is to get through this thing healthy and playing. We’ll see where things end up.”

GM Armstrong has said that talks with Pietrangelo will likely wait until their season is over.

“We know what the cap is ($81.5 million for next season),” Armstrong said, “and we’ll make decisions based on that.”

Krug knows his days in Boston could be numbered

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Torey Krug thinks the new CBA was a good deal for players and the league. It might cost him being able to re-sign with the Bruins partly due to the salary cap remaining at $81.5 million. Krug knows his time in Boston could be coming to an end.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Krug said. “I’m just trying to take it day by day and worry about the playoffs right now. I’ll have to probably prepare for free agency. Then we’ll see what happens there. In terms of what’s going on with the Bruins and everything else, that’s probably a question for someone else.”

Krug led all defensemen with 28 power-play points this past season.

Erik Karlsson‘s eight years, $92 million and Brent Burns eight years and $64 million may not be comparables anymore, Jared Spurgeon‘s seven-year, $53.025 might be.

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is familiar with Krug from their USHL days, and Krug is from Michigan.