NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Pending UFA Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo

Lou Korac of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo hopes he’s able to re-sign with the team. It’s the only organization he’s been with and his legacy is also important to him.

“But whether it’s here or somewhere else, you want to play to the best of your ability and leave a legacy wherever you are. That goes along with on the ice and off the ice and try to impact the organization in the community. So, whether it’s here or anywhere else, I think it’s important for me to really kind of set my roots wherever it is, and I know my wife feels the same way.”

Nobody had planned for how this year has turned out, so they may have to hold tight for a bit.

“We’re just going to kind of sit tight until we have a conversation with or we wait until . We’re not really worrying about so much as much as we are just kind of taking things in stride right now because it’s an odd circumstance for everybody.”

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston was on Sportsnet 650 and that he’s not convinced that Alex Pietrangelo is leaving the Blues organization. He believes there is a mutual interest to get a deal worked out.

Lou Korac: Pietrangelo when asked if he wanted to step back for a bit regarding contract talks or jump right into it: “Me and my wife, we continue to talk about it. There are obviously conversations that have to be had between each other.”

Lou Korac: Pietrangelo continued: “Is there much to talk about? No, the situation is what it is. The off-season is going to come quicker than we know it. We’re having those discussions between us. The best part about me is I have a distraction. I have these kids here and they can kind of keep me busy and keep my mind off it. Really, I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought lately, or not much. Just trying to soak all this in after being gone for so long.”