NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Don’t expect a Blues shakeup soon

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues GM GM Doug Armstrong said that coach Craig Berube isn’t the problem.

Armstrong may have to at some point do something but as he’s said before that making a “shakeup” is hard to do before the trade deadline or in-season. It doesn’t really make sense for the Blues to do this now, and teams won’t be looking to help the Blues out. Something may happen closer to the March 3rd trade deadline.

Could see the Blues trying to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly for two or three years, but if not close on money, could see them moving him close to the deadline. Vladimir Tarasenko could be moved as well. From returns from past deadline, could see a first- or second-round pick coming back in a package.

Hurricanes GM on pending UFA Jordan Staal, and the trade deadline

Cory Lavalette of The Athletic: An interview with the Carolina Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell.

Waddell when asked about Jordan Staal contract extension talks.

“I’ve talked to the agent during training camp, and I think at some point here we’ll get together. I don’t anticipate it being a tough one to get done. It’s just a matter of figuring out that we both have to come up with reasons why we support whatever numbers we’re gonna get.

We want Jordan to finish his career here, and I think Jordan wants to finish his career here. So I’m confident we’ll get something done.”

Waddell said he’s in contract with teams to see what is going on but he’s not interested in making any change just for the sake of making a move. If something comes up that would improve them, then they’d look at it.

“Is there anything that we’re focused on right now? Not really. We’ll continue to talk around the league. You know, it’s been very slow. Usually by U.S. Thanksgiving, there’s some trades made. And this year has been (quiet). I think the amount of injuries around the league has played a part in it, for sure. And once we get to the holiday season, we get through the Christmas and New Year’s part, I think things will pick up around the league. I’m not saying for us, necessarily, but around the league in general.”

Waddell adds that at the trade deadline, very rarely can you add a player that becomes the reason you win a Cup. You build in the offseason. Now, at the trade deadline, it can be important to add depth and improve your chances. He doesn’t look at it as adding a game-changer to get them over the top.