NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Vancouver Canucks

Ryan O’Reilly is okay with Vladimir Tarasenko

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said there are no hard feelings with Vladimir Tarasenko’s trade request.

“We’ve had a brief talk, ‘Vladi’ and I. He’s here and I think he wants to be here. Yeah, that happened, the trade request happened, and it is what it is. I think we’re a better team with him here and we have such good depth. But there’s no hard feelings.”

Blues coach Craig Berube said earlier this month that he expects Tarasenko to play for the Blues this year.

Brock Boeser on Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and his own contract situation

Josh Beneteau of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser on Sportsnet 650 yesterday on RFAs Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson.

“Just going through it I wouldn’t say I would be concerned. I just think as everyone knows it’s just about finding a fair deal for both sides. I think that’s what everyone strives to do, is find a fair deal. So whether it’s in a day or two or in a week I think they’re going to find a deal that’s fair for both sides … and I’m pretty confident that they’ll be here before the first game of the season so I don’t think we need to worry about that.”

Back in 2019 Boeser missed the start of training camp before signing a three-year, $17.625 million deal, and will be an RFA at the end of this season. He’s focusing on the team and not his own contract situation.