NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and the Philadelphia Flyers

Blues GM Armstrong on their roster, Husso, Tarasenko and Leddy … Perron on being a UFA

Alex Ferrario: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong: “No, this roster doesn’t need any major tweaking. We are in a good position cap wise moving forward.”

Lou Korac: GM Armstrong on pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso: “I’m a Ville Husso fan. I told him I’d love him to come back, but also it’s a business for him also and he’s put himself in a spot now where if he wants to test the market, I would understand it.”

Jeremy Rutherford: GM Armstrong on if forward Vladimir Tarasenko will be back with the team next season: “I’m not concerned about Vladi for next year at all.”

Lou Korac: GM Armstrong said he was happy with the acquisition of defenseman Nick Leddy and it’s possible that they could try to re-sign him.

Jeremy Rutherford: Pending UFA forward David Perron on the possibility of re-signing with the Blues: “Just for our kids, they’re in school, they love the city just like I do. It’s something that playing with (O’Reilly) and the whole group, I’d love to keep going. I feel like I’ve built myself as a player over the years and I want to keep this going.”

Canadiens and Flyers deny Russian report

Russian Prospects: There was a report (in Russian) on Sportexpress by reporter Ivan Bogun that the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers have decided to not select any Russian players in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that the report is false. He adds: “We haven’t discussed Russian players” and that they are scheduled to interview some Russian prospects at the draft combine.

Charlie O’Connor: Have talked to some people and have been told that this is not true regarding the Philadelphia Flyers.