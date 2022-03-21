NHL Rumors: Status, Team Needs and Potentially Available for Each Team

Sportsnet: The status for each team leading into the deadline, their team needs and who/what is potentially available.
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Status: Seller, but suitor for Jakob Chychrun
Team needs: Futures, defencemen
Potentially available: Rickard Rakell, Maxime Comtois, Isac Lundestrom, Andrej Sustr, John Gibson
ARIZONA COYOTES
Status: Seller
Team needs: Draft picks, prospects
Potentially available: Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, Jakob Chychrun, Karel Vejmelka
BOSTON BRUINS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Forward, defenceman, winger
Potentially available: Jake DeBrusk, Draft picks, prospects
BUFFALO SABRES
Status: Seller, but could add a defenceman
Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, youngish top-four defenceman
Potentially available: Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, Craig Anderson
CALGARY FLAMES
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defenceman
Potentially available: Sean Monahan, any 2022 draft pick, Jakob Pelletier
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defenceman
Potentially available: Draft picks, prospects
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Status: Seller
Team needs: Anything for the future
Potentially available: Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin de Haan, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome, Ryan Carpenter
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Status: Buyer, big-game hunter
Team needs: Forwards
Potentially available: Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Justin Barron, picks, prospects
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Status: Seller, with buying potential
Team needs: Futures
Potentially available: Joonas Korpisalo, Max Domi, Dean Kukan, don’t say Patrik Laine
DALLAS STARS
Status: Likely buyer, possible seller
Team needs: Defence, forward, backup goalie
Potentially available: John Klingberg, Braden Holtby, Alexander Radulov, picks, prospects
DETROIT RED WINGS
Status: Seller with surprise potential
Team needs: Futures, young NHLers
Potentially available: Nick Leddy, Thomas Greiss, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Marc Staal
EDMONTON OILERS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Snarly defenceman, goalie
Potentially available: Non-first-round picks, Josh Archibald, Dmitri Samorukov, Tyson Barrie
FLORIDA PANTHERS
Status: Buyer, blockbuster potential
Team needs: Top-four defenceman, more forwards because why not?
Potentially available: Spencer Knight, Mackie Samoskevich, whatever draft picks they have left
LOS ANGELES KINGS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defenceman or forward with term
Potentially available: Alex Turcotte, prospects, picks
MINNESOTA WILD
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence, goaltending
Potentially available: Kevin Fiala, picks, non-Marco Rossi prospects
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Status: Seller
Team needs: Anything for the future
Potentially available: Artturi Lehkonen, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak,
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Status: Buyer, but could sell
Team needs: Forward, defence
Potentially available: Filip Forsberg, picks, prospects
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Status: Seller and buyer
Team needs: Goaltending
Potentially available: Mackenzie Blackwood, Pavel Zacha, P.K. Subban, Ty Smith
NY ISLANDERS
Status: Seller
Team needs: Reset for next season
Potentially available: Zdeno Chara, Anthony Beauvillier, Semyon Varlamov, Cal Clutterbuck, Scott Mayfield, Josh Bailey
NY RANGERS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defenceman, right winger
Potentially available: Alexandar Georgiev, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider, Nils Lundkvist, picks
OTTAWA SENATORS
Status: Seller
Team needs: Prospects, picks
Potentially available: Anton Forsberg, Chris Tierney, Zach Sanford, Austin Watson, Tyler Ennis, Erik Brannstrom, Victor Mete
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Status: Seller
Team needs: Anything for the future
Potentially available: Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, Justin Braun, Keith Yandle, Martin Jones
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Second line winger, mobile defenceman
Potentially available: Draft picks, John Marino, Marcus Pettersso
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Status: Soft seller
Team needs: Futures
Potentially available: Jacob Middleton, James Reimer
SEATTLE KRAKEN
Status: Seller
Team needs: Futures
Potentially available: Marcus Johansson, Carson Soucy, Haydn Fleury
ST. LOUIS BLUES
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defenceman
Potentially available: Jordan Binnington, Futures
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Depth
Potentially available: 2022 first-rounder, prospects
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Fourth line forward, goalie
Potentially available: Nick Robertson, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrazek
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Status: Seller for the right offer
Team needs: Re-shape the team for the future, but not to rebuild
Potentially available: Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers, Jaroslav Halak, Luke Schenn
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Status: Dice roller
Team needs: Goaltending, maybe defence or forward depending on injury outlooks
Potentially available: Reilly Smith, draft picks
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Status: Buyer
Team needs: Goalie, depth forward
Potentially available: Ilya Samsonov, futures
WINNIPEG JETS
Status: On the fence
Team needs: Pieces to reset with
Potentially available: Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny