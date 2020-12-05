NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Nashville Predators

Joe Smith and Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay lightning are around $2 million over the salary cap ceiling and still needing to re-sign restricted free agent forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak. GM Julien BriseBois has said they will need to move some players. With no start date yet to the 2020-21 season, there isn’t a big rush yet.

They’ve already looked at moving Tyler Johnson. It is sounding like that they are either listening to offers or shopping Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh. Don’t believe they want to move Ondrej Palat but it make come to that point if they can’t move others.

Killorn may have the least amount of trade restrictions – a 16 team no-trade list. He’s coming off a 26-goal season on a good contract of $4.45 million for three more years. He should still have some trade value.

The Nashville Predators have about $13 million in salary cap space and are looking for help on the wing and would be a good fit. The New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings are two other teams with salary cap space.

Smith doesn’t believe a Killorn trade would just be a salary dump, but the Lightning couldn’t take back much salary if they did. Likely a package that include a draft pick and/or a prospect. They don’t have a 2021 second round pick. They might ask the Predators for Dante Fabbro or David Farrance.

Acquiring a high pick somehow and then packaging it with Tyler Johnson may be an option for them.

Vingan doesn’t see the Predators giving up Fabbro, but Farrance may be a possibility. Jeremy Davies may be another option. The Predators would likely be interested in Palat if he were available.

The Lightning could be selling high on Palat. If they can’t move Johnson and/or Killorn, they might have to move Palat according to Smith. A lot of teams would be interested in Palat.

The Predators have some interest in UFA Mike Hoffman and he may be a better short-term option than three-years of Killorn. Vingan isn’t sure if Hoffman fits into the Preds plans.