NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the San Jose Sharks

Trading Cirelli or Sergachev is a last resort for Lightning

Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) Teams like the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres would be interested in restricted free agent center Anthony Cirelli IF the Tampa Bay Lightning had to trade one of their RFAs. Mikhail Sergachev would also get a lot of interest. They would at least get a really good prospect, one or more high draft picks and an NHL-ready player.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois will do all he can to extend Cirelli.

The Lightning had previous interest in defenseman Matt Dumba but it’s hard to see how they could fit his salary in.

A buyout or trading one of their RFAs would be a last resort of BriseBois to clear salary cap space this offseason.

believes that the Lightning will trade Alex Killorn this offseason because of their cap issues.

Sergachev and Cirelli may have to take a bridge deal to make it work. Either signing an offer sheet seems unlikely.

Offer sheets in the $6.3 to $8.454 million range would net a first-, second- and third-round pick. can’t see anyone offering in the $8.45 to $10.5 million range for Sergachev. If someone did, the Lightning would likely take the two firsts, second and third-round pick.

Sharks unlikely landing spots for Georgiev or Boeser

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) It would be a surprise if the San Jose Sharks were interested in New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev this offseason. They signed Alexei Melnichuk (KHL) to go along with three prospects. Believe they will look to sign a veteran free agent goaltender to a short-term deal.

Martin Jones can bounce back but the Sharks should make it a priority to find someone to push him.

If the Vancouver Canucks end up looking to trade forward Brock Boeser this offseason, can’t see him landing with the Sharks. First, it’s doubtful the Canucks would want to trade him to a team in the Pacific division. Secondly, the Sharks NHL and prospect pool isn’t deep enough to land that type of player.