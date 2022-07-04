NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Rangers

BriseBois after freeing up some cap space

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois after the Ryan McDonagh trade to Nashville:

“We freed up some cap space for ‘23-24 and beyond, which I am hopeful will allow us to secure the rights to Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak, and Mikhail Sergachev for many years to come.

Having those players on top of Vasilevskiy, Hedman, Point, Kuch, Stamkos, and all the other good players we have for the foreseeable future, I think that extends our window of being a Stanley Cup contender.”

Joe Smith: BriseBois didn’t have an update on Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta. Hopes to be able to re-sign them.

BriseBoise said they don’t plan on buyout out Philippe Myers.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning could trade out of the first round as they don’t have a second or third. They are trying to re-sign Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta. They are trying to possibly move Alex Killorn.

The Kings are not done

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman both think the Los Angeles aren’t finished.

Marek wonders if the New York Rangers don’t re-sign Andrew Copp, that the Kings might be interested.

Friedman wonders if the Kings try to signing pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: They’ve traded for Kevin Fiala already. They like pending UFA Andrew Copp but not sure if there is a still a fit. Will they sign Adrian Kempe to a contract extension? Josh Manson might interest them. They do need left handed defensemen over right-handed defensemen.

Rangers close on a Kaapo Kakko extension

Vince Z. Mercogliano: (thread) It’s not a secret that the New York Rangers are looking at the center market.

The Rangers have some salary cap and no-movement clause issues.

It’s sounding like the Rangers and Kaapo Kakko could be closing in on a bridge deal.

If Vitali Kravtsov isn’t traded by training camp in September, he’ll make their NHL roster.