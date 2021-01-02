NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, and the Ottawa Senators

The Lightning may look for a defenseman, but not Vatanen

Joe Smith: Though there are several teams interested in unrestricted free agent defenseman Sami Vatanen, have been told that the Tampa Bay Lightning are not one of those teams.

Believe that the Lightning could still look at add a depth defenseman for their taxi squad/AHL.

NHL.com: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said there are no updates involving restricted free agent forward Mathew Barzal.

“No, I have nothing new to say,” Lamoriello said. “Mathew is in town, quarantining and we will certainly work at this, with the hope to have him on the first day of training camp. “We still have a few days to training camp, so I don’t want to get into any hypotheticals. It is our intention and his intention to be there and hopefully that will happen.”

Dorion on if he’s done trading

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion in an interview as training camp opened up. Dorian had previously mentioned that they made the trades for Derek Stepan, Cedric Paquette and Braydon Coburn while he could as the U.S. – Canada restrictions and quarantining will make it difficult to make in-season trades. When asked if he’s done trading.