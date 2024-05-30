NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, the Calgary Flames

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Shesterkin Was God Like episode on the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tanner Jeannot, and the Calgary Flames

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Last week, the NHL world was more than a little bit surprised when Ryan McDonough went from Nashville back to Tampa. And we all said, ‘Okay, who’s going? Who’s going to make room for this, and maybe a Stamkos deal, et cetera? Who you looking at Elliott?

Friedman: “So one name we wondered about in our last, one of our last Pods. Can’t remember if was the last one or two ago, was Tanner Jennot. And I got a couple of calls from people saying that’s going to be one to watch. Because his salary which is about $2.6, Tampa can use the space. It really hasn’t worked out as well as everyone has hoped there between him and the Lightning.

But there are a lot of teams out there that see something. And they think he’s more of a player in Nashville than he was the player in Tampa Bay.

So I do think that depending on everything that Tampa is going to want to do, they’re going to have to consider it and I do think there are teams out there who are interested.

Marek: “You know, who I always and I’m saying this like legit, like based on nothing. I’ve just honestly when I say I wonder if, I really mean I wonder if, there could be a fit with Tanner Jeannot and the Calgary Flames. That one always jumped out at

me.”

Friedman: “Why do you pick them? Any particular reason?”

Marek: “Just, just knowing how that player plays and how that style of play is valuable. Certainly not just with the Battle of Alberta but in Alberta, itself.

It is a young team. Craig Conway has a lot of young players that are making their way into the NHL, and I’m sure he’d like to provide a security blanket, although he kind of already does have when in Martin Pospisil in some ways. whoa is he making a name for himself?

I just wondered if, if a guy like Tanner Jeannot could be the sort of cop on the beat for the Calgary Flames. That one always logically made sense to me.”

Friedman: “I haven’t, I hadn’t heard that, but it makes a lot of sense.”

Marek: “Um, it always just seemed like a fit. Like here’s a team that has a lot of young players that they’re starting to move in. Whether it’s Connor Zary or Matthew Coronado, etc. And just can’t help but thinking maybe Craig Conway wants a little bit of a security blanket there around these players.

Although, Martin Pospisil is certainly making a name for himself in that regard. As always, I just can’t help but thinking whether Tanner’s Jeannot could be a fit there given how many, how many younger players are going to start to populate that Flames roster that always seemed like a fit to me. Again …”

Friedman: “I hadn’t thought about it but it’s a good idea.”

Marek: “I am saying based on, just based on it feels like it would be a fit.”