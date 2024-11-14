NHL Rumors: Tampering, Penguins, Kings, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Ducks

A tampering warning

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly reminded teams at the GM meeting that they can’t talk to other teams pending UFAs before July 1st and that tampering could lead to fines and loss of draft picks.

“I asked him “Well, why was it time?”, and he said the he was, quote, “a little uncomfortable” with some of the commentary that he saw in the media reporting heading into July 1 last year, and it gave him the impression that there had been negotiations before July 1.”

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Kings, Islanders, Flyers, Blues, and Leafs

Penguins – two pending UFAs and three players with a year left that may draw interest

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins moved out forward Lars Eller earlier this week, gaining some extra picks and cap space. They have told teams they are willing to make more moves, and sources say they prefer younger NHL players in return, then prospects and lastly draft picks.

Defenseman Marcus Pettersson (pending UFA, $4,025,175 cap hit) and forward Drew O’Connor (pending UFA, $925,000 cap hit) are two potential trade candidates.

Penguins with a year left on their contracts – Noel Acciari ($2 million), Michael Bunting ($4.5 million) and Alex Nedeljkovic ($2.5 million).

Don’t believe that the Penguins want to trade Evgeni Malkin and don’t think he wants to go anywhere. Kris Letang has a no-movement clause, three years left, and an injury history.

Ownership really likes coach Mike Sullivan and he’s got a real good relationship with Sidney Crosby. If they fired him and hired someone else, it would be for a new voice and maybe someone who could do a better job with what they currently have.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and Max Term Contracts

Quick hits on the Kings, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Ducks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Teams believe the Los Angeles Kings will re-sign defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Things weren’t great between the Columbus Blue Jackets and defenseman David Jiricek last season. This year, he was a healthy scratch after the Blue Jackets acquired Dante Fabbro after two games of under 10 minutes. New GM Don Waddell doesn’t have the attachment to Jiricek since he didn’t draft him, but it doesn’t mean they’ll move on from him.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou, who recently cleared waivers, carries a $4.25 million cap hit but a $2 million bonus was already paid, so money owning is a lot less.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson has two years left on his contract and may be open to expanding his destination list.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.