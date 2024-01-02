NHL Rumors: Teams interested New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod but they don’t want to move him

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald has been monitoring the trade market as their defense and goaltending haven’t been good.

A source said that forward Michael McLeod’s name has come up as a potential trade chip. The Devils might be willing to trade him, and his value may never be higher. He’s their third-line center and filled in, in the top-six when needed. His trending to some offensive career highs and he’s one of the better defensive forwards.

The Anaheim Ducks have scouted the Devils and could use someone like McLeod. The Ducks have goaltender John Gibson who might be available.

McLeod is a pending RFA on a $1.4 million cap hit.

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: A third source from someone who isn’t with the Devils confirmed that there was interest in forward Michael McLeod. went about to the ‘original’ sources and they stand by the comments that there is strong interest in McLeod.

The ‘interest’ doesn’t mean that the Devils want to trade McLeod and that he’s available.

One of the Devils sources said that the Don’t don’t want to trade him.

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com: The New Jersey Devils are looking trade options and a New Jersey Devils spokesperson said they aren’t looking to trade forward Michael McLeod. They added:

“Not an option on the table for the Devils via trade,” and that there is “nothing to the rumor.”